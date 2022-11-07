Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 123,619 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,711,042.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06.

On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

