Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after buying an additional 301,075 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

