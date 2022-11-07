Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.95.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $255.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,667,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

