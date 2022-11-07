Morgan Stanley Cuts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $11.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

