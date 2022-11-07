JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €22.72 ($22.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.05. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a twelve month high of €54.10 ($54.10). The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

