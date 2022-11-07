Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.88. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

