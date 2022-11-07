Financial Comparison: Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Renovare Environmental on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.