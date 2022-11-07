Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) vs. Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Critical Analysis

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Technologies and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonic Foundry has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 34.74 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $35.17 million 0.31 $3.08 million ($0.51) -1.98

This table compares Global Technologies and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48% Sonic Foundry -16.31% -92.73% -22.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

