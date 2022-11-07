ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) vs. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Financial Contrast

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.45 N/A N/A N/A ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.02 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.07

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and ECMOHO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaCloud Technology and ECMOHO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 457.94%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats ECMOHO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.