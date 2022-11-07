Head-To-Head Comparison: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48% Sierra Wireless -8.46% -2.81% -1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

67.8% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Technologies and Sierra Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 34.74 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 2.41 -$89.02 million ($1.35) -21.64

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Technologies and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 0 6 1 0 2.14

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $27.57, indicating a potential downside of 5.64%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed network services, and mobility applications. This segment also offers asset, fleet, and cargo tracking services; offender and remote monitoring services; and alarm communications, as well as a cloud platform that comprises reporting and analytics. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

