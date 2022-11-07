Contrasting Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) & Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Forza X1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.52 billion 1.02 $544.00 million $14.37 16.98 Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Forza X1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 4 4 0 2.50 Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus target price of $248.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Forza X1.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 5.46% 19.81% 5.44% Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of ships. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services to the U.S. Navy fleet and other maritime customers; high-end information technology and mission-based solutions for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence, and federal civilian customers; nuclear management and operations and environmental management services for the Department of Energy, DoD, state and local governments, and private sector companies; defense and federal solutions; and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

