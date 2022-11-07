Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2022 guidance at -$0.17–$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

