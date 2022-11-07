The Hackett Group (HCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.34-$0.36 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

