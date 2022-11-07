Veritiv (VRTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter. Veritiv has set its FY 2022 guidance at $19.50-$21.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

