Smart Sand (SND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Smart Sand Stock Performance
Shares of SND stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.66. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
