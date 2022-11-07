Smart Sand (SND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.66. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

