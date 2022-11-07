E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

