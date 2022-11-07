Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE MFI opened at C$19.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 494.50. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$19.61 and a one year high of C$32.60.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.