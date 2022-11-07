Globus Medical (GMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,645,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

