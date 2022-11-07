Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.