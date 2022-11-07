Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -66.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

