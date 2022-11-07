SVB Leerink Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $30.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGL. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.93. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.