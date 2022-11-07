WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an average rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at 2.12 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 5.80.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

