Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 188.00 price target on the stock.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Demant A/S to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

