TD Securities Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.16.

EQX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

