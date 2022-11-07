Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 341 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 341 ($3.94).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 285 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.34) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.51) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.58) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($30,986.24). In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($30,986.24). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 956 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,708.06). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,929.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

LGEN opened at GBX 237.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 700.88. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.