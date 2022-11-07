Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

AMRC opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

