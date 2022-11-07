Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.77.
Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Ameresco Trading Up 1.6 %
AMRC opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.
Institutional Trading of Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.