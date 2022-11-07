Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $51.13

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Acushnet by 146.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 237,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after buying an additional 228,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acushnet by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 124,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.