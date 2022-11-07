Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SHO stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

