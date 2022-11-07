Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($60.00) to €54.75 ($54.75) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($43.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($64.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.60 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

