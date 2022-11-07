Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.