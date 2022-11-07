Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BIP opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

