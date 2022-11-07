SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 1.3 %

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

