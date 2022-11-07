Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 27.0 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

