Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.73.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.15 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.