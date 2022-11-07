JMP Securities Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $110.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.46.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

