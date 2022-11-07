Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

UNVR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,633,000 after buying an additional 230,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

