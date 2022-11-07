Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.
Twilio Stock Performance
NYSE:TWLO opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.