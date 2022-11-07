Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.