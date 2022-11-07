Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.