Piper Sandler Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $79.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Twilio from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $42.74 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after acquiring an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

