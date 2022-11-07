Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.