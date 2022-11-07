Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $317.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.