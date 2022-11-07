Benchmark Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $60.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TREX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

