First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $47.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 2.4 %

FIBK opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,130 shares of company stock worth $893,450. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

