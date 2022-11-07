TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 203,336 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.1 %

TAL Education Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $5.44 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

