Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price at $13.80

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 79.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 188,551 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 58.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 80,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 4.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Shares of ACRE opened at $11.94 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.05%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

