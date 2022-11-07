Analysts Set Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target at $3.63

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

ALYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ALYA opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

