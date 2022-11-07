Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of BFH opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $92.34.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 11.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

