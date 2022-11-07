Critical Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.29%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Shineco.

This table compares Edible Garden and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Shineco -1,236.64% -64.71% -35.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shineco $2.19 million 6.98 -$27.03 million N/A N/A

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shineco.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Shineco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. In addition, it plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce, as well as grows and cultivates Chinese yew trees; and provides domestic air and overland freight forwarding services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

