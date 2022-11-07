Contrasting Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pola Orbis and Voyager Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Voyager Digital 0 4 2 0 2.33

Voyager Digital has a consensus target price of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 5,184.19%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 8.56% 9.32% 7.82% Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pola Orbis and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pola Orbis and Voyager Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.63 billion 1.40 $106.78 million $0.59 17.46 Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.30 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.90

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pola Orbis beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

(Get Rating)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Voyager Digital

(Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.