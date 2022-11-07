Head-To-Head Analysis: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.12 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $694.68 million 0.00 $106.60 million N/A N/A

Superior Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services 10.26% 11.67% 7.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

